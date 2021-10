Initial applications for US jobless aid dipped again last week, falling to a new pandemic low, according to government data released Thursday. New unemployment claims fell 6,000 to 290,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended October 16, the lowest level since March 14, 2020 when it was 256,000. That was before the spread of Covid-19 […]

