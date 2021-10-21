Vodafone connects its customers with Thales’ Eco-SIM card | The Guardian Nigeria News

Thales to supply Vodafone Group with eco-designed SIM cards made from recycled refrigerators.

Millions of subscribers in Europe and Africa set to benefit from eco-responsible innovation.

PARIS, France, 21 October 2021,-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Thales to supply Vodafone Group with Eco-SIM; a product whose card body is made out of 100% recycled plastic from refrigerator interiors. Vodafone initially plans to deploy Eco-SIM in ten countries1 in Europe and Africa.

Over 4.5 billion SIM cards are produced every year2, representing 20,000 tons of plastic – the equivalent weight of two Eiffel towers. Developed in partnership with Veolia, the global leader in ecological transformation, the Thales Eco-SIM was launched in 2020 and is made from 100% recycled polystyrene recovered from discarded refrigerators.

Offering a second life to the refrigerator interiors, Thales enabled an independent and exclusive green plastic supply flow to Vodafone. Thales’ carbon offsetting program…