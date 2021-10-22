Borno to close all IDP camps by December 31 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Borno says it will close all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps located within Maiduguri, by Dec. 31.

Gov. Babagana Zulum made this known while addressing State House correspondents at the end of a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja on Friday.

He said the decision to close the camps in Maiduguri was informed by the recent improvement in the security situation in the state.

According to him, the state government decided to close the camps to enable displaced persons to return to their ancestral homes.

“I came to brief the president on efforts made by Borno State government in ensuring the return of internally displaced persons to their homes.

“So far so good, Borno State government has started well and arrangements have been concluded to ensure the closure of all internally-displaced persons’ camps that are inside Maiduguri on or before Dec. 31.,’’ he said.

According to the governor, arrangements have also been concluded for the safe…