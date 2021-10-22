Kogi government assures participants of 24-hour security surveillance | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the 29th edition of the 2021 Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA) ceremony holding in Lokoja, has assured all delegates of adequate security before, during and after the event.

The Chairman, LOC Security Sub-Committee, retired Cdr. Jerry Omodara, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen on security in Lokoja on Thursday.

Omodara said that all roads leading to Kogi would be placed on 24-hour surveillance to guarantee maximum protection of all delegates.

He stressed that arrangements had been put in place to pilot and safely convey and return all delegates and guests to the event from Nnmadi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

“We are designing a compact system that will monitor the roads, streets, environments to ensure continuous peace in the state.

“We will also put the needed surveillance on all other routes leading to the state capital.

”Also, safety during the Media Tour across the three senatorial districts has also been put into…