Music Has A New Home In The Ayoba Superapp | The Guardian Nigeria News

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 21 October 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Ayoba, the African super app, has announced the launch of a new focus on music in its application. The new Music homepage in ayoba offers a far superior design with enhanced player, and superb artist/ playlist imagery. Users are advised to upgrade their apps to the latest version of the app, 0.42.2, on ayoba.me, to experience it for themselves. This update of the app will also ensure that users get access to the full feature set of the Superapp – including the recent updates to add voice and video calling to the current chat and channels offering.

‘It has been an incredible journey building a music service in ayoba’ says CEO, Burak Akinci. ‘The year started at 40 000 monthly music users and we are currently at 300 000 monthly music users. The top territories are South Africa, Nigeria and Cameroon and we expect this growth trend to continue. The new music homepage in ayoba will further enhance…