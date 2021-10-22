Napoli coach says Italian club lucky to have “eager to learn” Osimhen | The Guardian Nigeria News

Head coach of Napoli Luciano Spalletti says the Italian Serie A outfit are lucky to have Victor Osimhen, adding that the Nigerian’s instinct to exploit open spaces is the reason behind his impressive early season form.

Osimhen managed just 10 goals in his debut season with Napoli, no thanks to a spate of injuries and a bout of Covid-19 that led many to think that the Italian club may have goofed in spending a club record €81.3 million to lure the Nigerian from Lille to Naples.

Now in his second year with the Blues, the 22-year-old has now scored nine times in just 10 appearances for Napoli, with his latest arriving in Thursday night’s 3-0 demolition of Legia Warsaw in the Europa League.

Osimhen’s second-half introduction helped galvanise Napoli in the win over the Polish side, and Spalletti has now revealed that the Nigerian international’s willingness to learn and his off-the-ball movement have been key to his brilliant form so far this season.

“He is accustomed to…