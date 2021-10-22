Newcastle Fans Urged To Refrain From Wearing Arab-Style Clothing — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By 22 October 2021 |

1:48 pm Fans of the Newcastle United Football Club have been urged to not dress in Arab-style clothing as they celebrate the club’s takeover by a Saudi-backed consortium. This is coming after some fans wore the traditional robes and headdresses for Sunday’s Premier League game with Tottenham. The fans’ actions were seen as a misguided show of…

