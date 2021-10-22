No added pressure after inheriting Messi’s No10 shirt, says Fati







Ansu Fati dismissed suggestions that inheriting Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt at Barcelona has brought additional expectations after committing his long-term future to the Catalan club. Fati signed a new six-year contract to keep him at the club until 2027, with a release clause of €1billion included – a week after Pedri had penned a […]

