Stream: Ladipoe Features Fireboy DML On New Song "Running"







Not relenting on the chart-topping success of “Feeling,” Ladipoe is back with a new song titled “Running” on which he features Fireboy DML. “Running” is Ladipoe’s second single this year. The rapper revealed that it is also the first single off his forthcoming EP “Providence,” set to drop next month. Fireboy, who delivered the chorus, […]

