Watch: Netflix Releases RED NOTICE Official Trailer | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
21


1 day ago

Kelvyn Boy, widely known as Kelvyn Boy is an Afrobeatscrusader and a household name in the Ghanaian Afro-Pop /Highlife space. The young musician and songwriter gained waves of interest both home and away with his urban sound and distinct approach to his preferred genre. This sets him apart from his peers, with numerous awards, chart-topping…

Fiokee Chike and Gyakie scaled 1

16 Oct

When you blend silky vocals, soothing Afro-fusion melodies and stellar sound engineering, the record is likely to sound like ‘Follow You’, the just-released single from Nigeria’s acclaimed guitarist, Ifiok Effianga. On this record, Effianga, who is acclaimed as Fiokee, collaborates with Afro-RnB sensations, Gyakie and…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR