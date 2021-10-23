Lewandowski scores to keep Bayern top — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Robert Lewandowski stated his case to win the Ballon d’Or by scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal in nine games this season for leaders Bayern Munich in a 4-0 romp at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has scored ten goals in nine Bundesliga games this season / © AFP

The Poland striker is among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or on November 29 having been named FIFA’s best male player of 2020.

Lewandowski scored with a stunning striker after Serge Gnabry gave hosts Bayern a first-half lead.

Replacements Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman grabbed late goals to seal the win which keeps Bayern a point clear at the top of the table ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who won 3-1 at Arminia Bielefeld.



