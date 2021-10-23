Lewandowski scores to keep Bayern top — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News





Robert Lewandowski stated his case to win the Ballon d’Or by scoring his 10th Bundesliga goal in nine games this season for leaders Bayern Munich in a 4-0 romp at home to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

The Poland striker is among the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or on November 29 having been named FIFA’s best male player of 2020.

Lewandowski scored with a stunning striker after Serge Gnabry gave hosts Bayern a first-half lead.

Replacements Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Kingsley Coman grabbed late goals to seal the win which keeps Bayern a point clear at the top of the table ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who won 3-1 at Arminia Bielefeld.





Source: Guardian Newspaper