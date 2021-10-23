North-East underdevelopment is fuelling insurgency – Amb. Buratai | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic, Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd), has said the North-East lacks development and this is fuelling insurgency in the zone.

Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, stated this on Friday in Yola at the 24th, 25th and 26th convocation lecture of Modibbo Adama University.

According to Buratai, who was the Guest Lecturer, the underdevelopment of the North-East was the major factor fuelling insurgency and insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

“Any country that does not ensure the development of its people would have security challenges.

“We should not rely on the military option as the only way to resolve our security challenges.

“We must address the ideological, economic, social, and political factors.

“My recent diplomatic foray has further sharpened my views on the urgent need for military, as well as non-military solution to the lingering and needless conflict”, he said.

Buratai also said that the situation required synergy,…