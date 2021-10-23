Obama hits the stump in US battleground Virginia — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former US president Barack Obama was due to campaign Saturday in a neck-and-neck state election touted as a bellwether of public opinion on Joe Biden’s first year in the White House.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is vying for a second term as Virginia’s governor, is battling Republican Glenn Youngkin ahead of the November 2 vote.

The McAuliffe camp fears turnout among supporters in an off-year election may be low and has brought in some of the party’s heavy hitters in the final stretch, in a bid to rouse lethargic Democrats.

Obama, who was due to speak at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, follows First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and rising Democratic star Stacey Abrams into the state, with the president himself expected next week.

Biden won Virginia by 10 points in 2020 and the last time Republicans won a statewide race there was 2009.

But the McAulliffe-Youngkin battle has been tightening for weeks and the latest polling has the…