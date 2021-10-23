





Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and other dignitaries paid moving tributes to the late Chief Isaac Folayan Alade at his funeral services in Lagos and Ekiti States. Fola-Alade, who was the first architect to become a Permanent Secretary in Nigeria and also noted for historic structures such as the National Stadium, Tafawa Balewa Square, Federal Secretariat, […]

The post Obasanjo, Adeboye, others pay tribute to Fola Alade appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper