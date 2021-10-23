Six killed by landmine in Senegal’s Casamance region | The Guardian Nigeria News

Six young people were killed when their horse-drawn vehicle hit an old land mine dredged up by rain in Senegal’s southern Casamance region, the local mayor said on Saturday.

Casamance is home to one of Africa’s oldest ongoing conflicts, which has claimed thousands of lives since breaking out in 1982, and the mine was believed to be a remnant from previous fighting.

It exploded on Friday afternoon in the village of Kandiadiou, near the Gambian border, the mayor of Sindian sub-prefecture Yankouba Sagna told AFP.

“A cart hit a mine,” he said, referring to a horse-drawn transport commonly used in Senegal.

“It was carrying young people returning from Friday prayers,” he added.

“The mine that exploded was not laid recently. Old mines remain in the crop fields. When it rains, they appear. We have always asked for the area to be de-mined.”

Casamance is one of Senegal’s rainiest regions and is in the last days of its rainy season.

The army did not respond to requests…