With a 12-day ultimatum handed the Federal Government by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the “unconditional release” of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, failure of which the November 6…

The post Anambra 2021: No Kanu, no election, IPOB dares FG appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper