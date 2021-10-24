Buhari to participate in investment summit in Riyadh, South Arabia | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the President will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

”The three-day event, with the theme: INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others,” he said.

He also announced that the president would perform the lesser Hajj in Madina & Makka before returning to the…