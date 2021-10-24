Deadly blast in Ugandan capital a ‘terrorist act’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said Sunday that an explosion in the capital Kampala that killed one person and injured five was “a terrorist act” and vowed to hunt down those responsible.

Police said a “serious blast” occurred at around 9 pm (1800 GMT) on Saturday at a grilled pork joint in Komamboga, a northern Kampala suburb popular with roadside diners.

Museveni said he had been briefed that three people left a plastic shopping bag at the scene that later exploded, killing one person and injuring five others.

“It seems to be a terrorist act but we shall get the perpetrators,” Museveni said in a Twitter post on Sunday.

He said investigators were still combing the bomb site and more details would be released later, including advice for the public about “dealing with these possible terrorists”.

“The public should not fear, we shall defeat this criminality like we have defeated all the other criminality committed by the pigs who don’t respect life,”…