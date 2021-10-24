Emmanuel Dennis dismantles Everton, scores, assists in Watford win







Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, was in sizzling and inspired form on Saturday, scoring once and creating two goals as Watford thrashed Everton 5-2 at Goodison Park. Norwegian striker Josh King may have captured the headlines with his hat-trick against his former club, but Emmanuel Dennis it was who practically dismantled and destroyed Everton, […]

