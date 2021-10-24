NDLEA arraigns couple for hawking hard drugs | The Guardian Nigeria News

A man, Ibrahim Akeem and his nursing mother-wife, Bukonla, have been arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before separate courts of Lagos Division of the Federal High Court, for unlawful possession of different types of hard drugs.



While Ibrahim was arraigned before the court presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a six count-charge of unlawful dealing in 34.17 grams of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs named ‘Designer drugs’, Bukonla was arraigned on a one-count charge of unlawful possession of 12 grammes of Methamphetamine before Justice Tijjani Ringim.

The prosecutor, Mr. Adebayo Oluwafemi, told the court that Ibrahim committed the offences on August 25, at their residence, 1, Iduwawa Street, Oto Awori Ijanikin, Ojo Local Council of Lagos State, while his wife was arrested with the drug at the NDLEA office in Ibereko, Badagry, when she visited her husband.



The prosecutor told the court that the offences…