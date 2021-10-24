Rivers not fighting FG over tax collection, says Wike | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says the state is not fighting the Federal Government or any of its agencies over collection of Value Added Tax (VAT) as being insinuated in some quarters.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at a public lecture entitled: “Taxing Powers in a Federal System” to mark the 60th birthday of Mr Ahmed Raji, (SAN) Wike said that state was only trying to pursue what was right and legitimate within the armbits of the constitution.

The governor who represented by the Attorney-General of the State, Mr Zacchaeus Adangor, (SAN) maintained that Rivers and the Federal Government were co-equal because they both derived their life from the constitution.

“I have heard a lot of comments being made that we are fighting the Federal Government, there is no desire or any intention of the Rivers government to fight the Federal Government.

“The principle of co-equality is fundamental to a federal arrangement, that principle leads to the principle of autonomy,…