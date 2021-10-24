Symptoms And Treatment Options — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Pharm. Philip Orimoloye 24 October 2021 |

What is ADHD?

ADHD awareness is growing around the world. However, there is still a paucity of knowledge and presence of misconceptions about what ADHD is and what it isn’t. October 2021 is the ADHD awareness month, and it is important to take a step back and examine what we know about ADHD and also gain new information and have a better understanding of ADHD.

ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder….