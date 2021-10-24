UK ‘cooperating’ with Kenya murder inquiry | The Guardian Nigeria News

The British High Commission in Nairobi on Sunday said it was “fully cooperating” with a police investigation into the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman last seen with a British soldier.

The woman, 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, was found dead in central Kenya nine years ago. She had reportedly been at a hotel in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki with soldiers from a nearby British army base.

The Sunday Times reported that a British soldier confessed on the evening to killing Wanjiru, and showed comrades where he dumped the young mother’s body in a septic tank behind the hotel.

The crime was reported but dismissed by military officials, said soldiers quoted by the newspaper, who claimed the accused’s identity was an open secret but he was never questioned and eventually returned home.

UK High Commissioner to Kenya Jane Marriott expressed “outrage and concern” over Wanjiru’s death and promised high-level support to a Kenyan investigation into her murder.

“I can assure…