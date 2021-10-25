Africa must close its science and technology gap to take full advantage of the AfCFTA says Ameenah Gurib-Fakim at Afreximbank’s fifth annual Babacar Ndiaye Lecture | The Guardian Nigeria News

CAIRO, Egypt, 25 October 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- H.E. Professor Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the former President of Mauritius and Laureate of the 2007 L’Oréal-UNESCO Prize for Women in Science, delivered a trenchant address at the African Export-Import Bank’s (Afreximbank) fifth annual Babacar Ndiaye Lecture on “the importance of science, technology and innovation in the transformation of African economies”. She called on African leaders to close the region’s science and technology gap to take full advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Professor Gurib-Fakim, delivered the keynote speech at the Bank’s annual flagship event and laid bare a raft of statistics that showed that Africa is falling well behind the rest of the world in science, technology, and innovation (STI). Only 0.1% of all patent applications…