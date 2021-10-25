Denying South Presidential ticket will be monumental mistake, says Etta — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Why I won’t withdraw my court case

• We may not have APC in 2023

Amid the crisis of confidence within the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), a former Deputy National Vice Chairman (South/South) of the party, Chief Hillard Ntufam Etta, tells LEO SOBECHI, in this interview why the confusion persists and why he would not withdraw his case against the party from the court.

As a former member of APC National Working Committee, how does the recent state congresses make you feel?

I understand your question perfectly. It is quite comical, let me say that (Comrade Adams) Oshiomole was demonised, whereas the man who was secretary till he became governor, who piloted the affairs of the party with Oshiomole was rewarded with the headship of the illegal contraption called their technical committee Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee).



This is the result, 15 parallel chapters of the party in 15 states. For me, I have no comment to make, because my…