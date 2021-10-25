Eyimofe star Temi Ami-Williams makes history at FESPACO







Temi Ami-Williams, star of the award-winning Nigerian feature film EYIMOFE (This Is My Desire), has made history by becoming the second Nigerian actor to win a prize at Africa’s biggest and most prestigious film festival, the Pan African Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou. Miss Ami-Williams won the FESPACO Prize for the Best Young Actor […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper