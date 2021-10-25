Former Nigeria captain Ime Udoka thrilled after first NBA win as a coach | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former captain of Nigeria’s national men’s basketball team Ime Udoka is happy to have finally secured his first win as a head coach in the National Basketball Association after leading the Boston Celtics to their maiden win of the on-going season.

The Celtics, 17-time winners of the NBA championship, defeated the Rockets 107-97 on Sunday night in Houston to record their first win of the 2021/2022 season.

“It’s special,” Udoka told the media after the game. “Got the water shower in there from the guys and the game ball. I told the guys it’s overdue, it took you too long to get it.

“Thank Jaylen (Brown) and Romeo (Langford) for helping, seeing as how they sat out tonight. It’s good to get a win, not just for the first, but to get us rolling on the right foot. Played the right way tonight, defended how we could after that first quarter,” added Udoka, a former NBA player himself, who paid his dues as an assistant coach for years, including stints with the Spurs,…