Gulder Ultimate Search Takes Elitist Innuendoes to the Jungle — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


By Dennis Da-Ala Mirilla

24 October 2021   |  
7:06 pm

If you ignore the poor audio quality of Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship, the latest instalment of the once most-watched reality show on Nigerian television, long before BBNaija established itself as a cultural staple, what viewers are treated to is a desperate, off-brand, wonky production, from a team that has lost touch with the…

If you ignore the poor audio quality of Gulder Ultimate Search: The Age of Craftsmanship, the latest instalment of the once most-watched reality show on Nigerian television, long before BBNaija established itself as a cultural staple, what viewers are treated to is a desperate, off-brand, wonky production, from a team that has lost touch with the mores and grievances of Nigerians, the mass, ordinary…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR