Liverpool inflict historic first-half humiliation on Man United | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool ran riot against Manchester United to lead 4-0 by half-time at Old Trafford on Sunday before the Egyptian added a fifth early in the second half.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota put Jurgen Klopp’s men in command within 15 minutes before Salah continued his scintillating form to become the top-scoring African player in the Premier League’s history.

It is the first time United have ever trailed 4-0 at half-time in a Premier League game.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was greeted with a chorus of boos at the half-time whistle with his future in charge of the Red Devils increasingly under threat.

Liverpool’s Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (L) vies with Manchester United’s English defender Harry Maguire (R) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 24, 2021. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Solskjaer's men had taken just



