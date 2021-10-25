Man Utd thrashing by Liverpool ‘was coming’, says Shaw — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Luke Shaw believes Manchester United’s players have to take responsibility for a series of embarrassing results as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fights for his job following Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool.

Shaw has been one of the major culprits for United’s dreadful defensive record this season after starring for England at Euro 2020.

The Red Devils have kept just one clean sheet in 21 games and Shaw admitted Liverpool’s record win at Old Trafford on Sunday was no surprise given their performances in recent weeks.

“We can say this result was coming,” said Shaw after United’s fifth defeat in nine games.

“I think in past games where we’ve won, we haven’t been at our best and we know that.

“We felt that inside the dressing room and today we need to reflect and we have to move on from this because it hurts.”

Solskjaer’s credentials to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world are being scrutinised.

The Norwegian is yet to win a trophy in…