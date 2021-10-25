PDP national convention holds Oct. 30, says Ologbondiyan | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that the date of its national convention remained Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

The Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, briefing journalists in Abuja, said arraignments for the convention were ongoing.

Ologbondiyan also denied the media reports on alleged issues among the National Working Committee (NWC) and the convention committees, saying there was no issue as far as the convention was concerned.

“As far as the party is concerned, the date for the convention remains Oct. 30 to Oct 31.

“ As we speak, we read reports in so many media space that there are issues.

“The reports say that only three governors are working, that national convention committees are not meeting and the National Working Committee (NWC) members are not in their offices.

“That is totally and absolutely incorrect, and some of your colleagues went upstairs into the NWC Hall, to meet with members of the NWC, who are taking their…