Rivers not at war with FG over VAT, Wike clarifies — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has said his state is not at war with the Federal Government over the controversial Value Added Tax (VAT) as insinuated in some quarters.

He noted, however, that the state is not a slave to the Federal Government and would continue to pursue its right within the ambit of the Constitution.

The governor, who spoke at a public lecture on ‘Taxing Powers in a Federal System’, held in Abuja at the weekend, said Rivers and the Federal Government are co-equal because they derive their lives from the Constitution.

He spoke through the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

He said: “I have heard a lot of comments made that we are fighting the Federal Government. There is no desire or intention of the Rivers State government to fight the Federal Government. But you must remember that in a federal system, the states are not houseboys of the Federal Government.

“The…