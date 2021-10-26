





I am an African youth and like many young people, I get uncomfortable each time I hear the common saying that the future belongs to young people or that they are the leaders of tomorrow. My exasperation is not unconnected with the ways young people are sparsely represented at the decision-making table, not unrelated with […]

The post Experts' position on investment in young people; Is Africa listening? appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper