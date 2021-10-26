Italian FA to probe Roma fans’ racist chant at Victor Osimhen | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Italian Football Federation said Monday that it will be investigating a racist chant directed at Victor Osimhen by Roma fans during their goalless draw with Napoli at the weekend. The FIGC said in its statement that a “racially-motivated discriminatory chant” was aimed at Nigeria striker Osimhen, and that its disciplinary authorities would be conducting…

3 mins ago

Choosing suitable business PCs is no longer a simple thing— gone are the days of just ordering desktops for office workers and laptops for road warriors. The new reality of work means that things may not go back to “normal” for a while—and your teams need PCs that can adapt to in-office, at-home, and offsite scenarios, or a mixture of them all. Insights gotten from…