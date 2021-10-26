NBA pledges to consider lawyers living with disabilities in 61st confab | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has pledged to put into consideration lawyers living with disabilities in its 61st yearly general conference as more than 10,000 lawyers have registered for it.



The president of the Association, Mr. Olumide Akpata, who made the pledge while briefing newsmen last Thursday about the conference, said a forum has been set up to tackle the challenge faced by lawyers living with disabilities, to enable them participate effectively during the conference.



According to him, NBA will carve out a special session during the conference for legal practitioners living with disabilities. The conference is scheduled to take place at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt, with the theme: “Taking the Lead” and will be held physically and virtually.



Some topics for discussion are; Taking the Lead: A Conversation on Leadership and Followership; Reversing the Trend: A call for National Re-orientation; and The Levers for Economic Growth and…