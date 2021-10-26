Osun State pensioners protest against unpaid pensions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pensioners in Osun State on Tuesday trooped to the streets in Osogbo to stage a peaceful protest over unpaid pensions arrears by the state government.

The placards-carrying pensioners gathered at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park before they took to the streets, singing solidarity songs.

Some of the inscriptions in the placards read: “our welfare and well-being is very important, pay us our money; “Stop killing us indirectly – please pay us,’’ among others.

Leader of the pensioners, Mr Gbenga Oyadare, told newsmen that they took to the streets to dispel the rumour that government had released money to pay their pension arrears.

Oyadare noted that his colleagues were yet to receive their monthly stipends, adding that any information against their stand should be regarded as fake news.

According to him, the state government should pay the pensions and accrued arrears.

“Pensioners are suffering and also finding it difficult to buy drugs and food due to non-payment of their…