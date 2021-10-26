Police arrest 150 people globally in dark web sting: Europol







Police around the world arrested 150 suspects involved in buying or selling illegal goods online in one of the largest-ever stings targeting the dark web, Europol said Tuesday. Operation DarkHunTOR also recovered millions of euros in cash and bitcoin, as well as drugs and guns. The bust stems from a German-led police sting earlier this […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper