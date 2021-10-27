Chaos, extortion return to NIN-registration centres ahead of deadline | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Agents charge N2000-N3000 per applicant

•ATCOMS seek deadline extension till December 31

As the October 31 deadline date for the linkage of National Identity Number (NIN) with Subscribers Identification Number (SIM) approaches, chaotic scenes have intensified at registration centres, especially the telecommunications outlets nationwide.

This is even as registration agents, at some of the telecoms sales outlets and National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) centres, have continued to extort Nigerians waiting to get registered.

The Guardian’s visit to some of the service outlets, including that of Airtel, Globacom and MTN, confirmed the return of crowds and extortion of between N2000 and N3000 per applicant for the service.

At Airtel service outlets at Okota and Isolo road, the agents, who gave their names as Bridget and Temidayo claimed that the N2000 was the registration fee. Subscribers in large numbers were seen waiting to be captured and registered.

One of the…