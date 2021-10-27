Electoral Committee insists NBBF polls will hold October 30 in Benin | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s order halting the Nigeria Basketball elections earlier billed to hold in Benin on Saturday, the NBBF Electoral Committee, yesterday, insisted that the polls will still go on as scheduled.

The Sports Ministry on Tuesday ruled that the elections would no longer hold to pave way for all the parties in the crisis that has dogged the federation to resolve the issues.

The ministry also dissolved the NBBF Caretaker Committee headed by immediate past president of the federation Musa Kida, who is also one of the presidential candidates in the polls. It said the committee was dissolved because of the forthcoming election into the board.

NBBF Electoral Committee, headed by Dr. Lanre Glover, yesterday, said it is unaware of the postponement, adding that the ministry’s pronouncement on September 30 recognised the supremacy of the 2019 NBBF Constitution, which forms “the basis of the next elections and the resolution of…