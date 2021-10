A 26-year-old man has been arrested by Kano Hisbah Commission after he said he would sell himself out of poverty. [AD] A viral picture of Aliyu Idris showed him carrying a sign in which he said he wanted to sell himself for N20 million. Before he was taken into custody, Idris, a tailor, told reporters […]

The post Hisbah arrests man who wants to sell himself out of poverty appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper