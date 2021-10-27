



Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust has a production insurance policy limited to $6million for death and insurance. Baldwin was filming Rust when a prop gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. An insurance certificate obtained by TMZ showed that the movie’s production general liability coverage is limited to $1 million per occurrence. The insurance written by Front Row […]

The post 'Rust' Insurance Policy Covers $6 Million For Injury Or Death appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper