Sudan anti-coup protests defy army, PM held under guard | The Guardian Nigeria News

Furious Sudanese protests against a military coup entered a third day Wednesday, with the prime minister returned home under guard after intense international condemnation of the army’s power grab.

But the return to his residence of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok — who was detained Monday along with his ministers and civilian members of Sudan’s ruling council — did little to appease the protests, with police firing tear gas to break them up.

Demonstrations backing the planned transition to civilian rule continued despite security forces arresting several protesters and tearing down makeshift barricades, including clearing rocks and tyres blocking roads in the capital Khartoum, AFP correspondents said.

Hamdok and his wife were returned home “under close surveillance,” his office said Tuesday, while other ministers and civilian leaders remain under full military arrest.

The coup comes after a rocky two-year transition outlined in an August 2019 power-sharing deal between…