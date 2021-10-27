Three Burkina troops killed in attack near Ivorian border | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least three Burkina Faso soldiers were killed and seven others wounded in an attack near the southern border with the Ivory Coast, security sources said on Tuesday.

Burkina Faso has been hit by deadly jihadist attacks since 2015, mostly in the northern and eastern regions close to Mali and Niger but also in the south.

“Unidentified armed individuals attacked a military unit securing the Mangodara commune area,” a security source told AFP, adding the attack took place at 9 pm (2100 GMT) on Monday.

“The toll is three fallen soldiers and seven wounded, some of them seriously,” the security source said.

Another security source said “a soldier died during the attack” which also left “nine wounded”.

He added: “Unfortunately, two of the wounded have succumbed, bringing the toll to three dead.”

The source said that troops killed six enemy fighters while efforts to secure the area and remove assailants continued.

A week ago an armed police officer was…