Cost of smartphones, network hitches, low awareness slow eNaira adoption | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Operators differ on benefits of new scheme, urge FG to strengthen Naira

Nigeria’s hydra-headed challenges including smartphone affordability, network hitches and low awareness appear to weaken the adoption of eNaira in the country.

With many Nigerians already onboard similar fintech applications that offer similar services like the e-naira, there are concerns about competition from the private sector.

With the launch of the eNaira on Monday in Abuja, by President Muhammdu Buhari, Nigeria joined Bahamas, Sweden, Cambodia and South Korea as nations that are now on the global Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) tracking map.

President Buhari projected that in the next 10 years, eNaira should boost the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by $29 billion.

With eNaira powered by availability of networks and smartphones, stakeholders are worried that these requirements and low awareness may hinder the adoption of the initiative in the country.

In Nigeria, network penetration is…