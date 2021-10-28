Despite promises, FG’s budgetary allocations to education remain low  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Nigeria marching backwards, says ASUU, NANS, ANCOPPS

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s promises at a recent international forum that allocation to education would be increased by at least 50 per cent in the next few years and by about 100 per cent by 2025, allocation to the sector in the 2022 budget estimate still fell short of stakeholders’expectation as N1.29 trillion or 7.9 per cent was allocated to education out of N16.39 trillion appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly.

Although the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s (UNESCO) recommended that developing nations should give up to 26 per cent of their annual budget to public education, Nigeria’s allocation to the sector is still less than 10 per cent.

Consequently, of the N55.3 trillion budgeted by the Federal Government in the last six years, only N3.5 trillion was allocated to education and this represents less than 10 per cent.



Though Ghana and South Africa have not…