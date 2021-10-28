Energy Capital & Power Announces New Dates for MSGBC, Oil, Gas & Power 2021 Conference and Exhibition







The MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power Conference and Exhibition, organized by Energy Capital & Power, will take place on 13-14 December in Dakar, Senegal. The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Cos-Petrogaz, Petrosen and Coperes will lead high-level discussions about investment opportunities in the emerging energy sectors of Senegal and the various MSGBC region countries. A […]

