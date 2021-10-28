In the land of darkness | The Guardian Nigeria News

If I may borrow the expression by Allah-De in his frustration over unending power outage: “I am not done with ECN…” Allah-De now of blessed memory was a tireless and celebrated columnist. For the uninitiated and the younger generation, ECN means Electricity Corporation of Nigeria, the sole generator of electric power, sole supplier of electricity and sole distributor of it to homes. The expression “I am not done with ECN…” self-evidently suggests that he had ventilated the frustration and helplessness of Nigerians in his compelling columns on the inefficient shibboleth. Hear him: “The corporation’s General Manager, Mr. Cheng-Fong Hsu is himself not done with his customers. He has been addressing them since the lighting magic began, and he spoke once again yesterday. The Electricity Corporation, says Mr. Hsu, lost about 7,000 pounds revenue daily owing to load shedding (that is one jargon for the wonderwork) during the past two weeks. I shed no tears for that, Mr….