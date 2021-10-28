





Afropop, Afrobeats, R & B singer-songwriter Wande Coal is back with a supremely catchy new song “Come My way”. Produced by Bruno and Screwface, Wande whose insane talent for colouring sounds is undoubtedly the King of Falsetto, as he does justice to this beautiful new single. “Come My Way” overflows with ethereal excellence with Wande’s […]

The post Stream: Wande Coal Returns With New Song "Come My Way" appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper