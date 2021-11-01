Senate decries alleged neglect of Ajaokuta steel company | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, Mine, Steel Development and Metallurgy has decried the alleged neglect of Ajaokuta Iron and Steel Project by non-provision of required budgetary votes on yearly basis.

Chairman of the committee, Sen. Tanko Al- Makura, made this known during the budget defence for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the yearly ritual called budget is garbage in and garbage out, which according to him would not take the country to anywhere on true economic diversification.

“The type of budgeting process being carried out in this country over the years is stereotypical one . It is wrong for budget to be conceptualised in the ministry, enveloped and forwarded to the National Assembly for approval , ” he said.

In his contribution, Sen. Smart Adeyemi ( APC Kogi West ) said that “how on earth would a minister propose N82 billion for procurement of mosquitoes net and a sector as important as the solid minerals get N10…