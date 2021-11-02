Court remands 2 over alleged armed robbery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court in Lagos State on Tuesday ordered the detention of Abdulrasaq Otegbeye and Sodiq Osho at the Kirikiri Correctional Center over the alleged armed robbery.

Dada ordered the remand of the defendants after they both pleaded not guilty to a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, assault occasioning bodily harm and damage to property.

The state prosecutor, Ms Afolake Onayinka, informed the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences at 5.45 a.m. on June 19, 2019, at Macus Road, Alagbado Area, Lagos State.

“The defendants while armed with a knife robbed Ms Olufunmilayo Babajide of her bag containing her bible, mobile phone and a cash sum of N500 and stabbed her on her wrist.

“The duo also jumped over Mr Alvan Ifeanyi’s fence and destroyed his roof and ceiling,” she said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 173, 297(2) (a), 299 and 350…